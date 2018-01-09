Six weeks, and I will be up and running again, says Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn suffered a muscle tear in his left heel. (Source: Reuters) Dale Steyn suffered a muscle tear in his left heel. (Source: Reuters)

South African pacer Dale Steyn is not fretting over his untimely injury at Capetown and declared that he will be fit and raring to go in the next six weeks. This was after the 34-year-old was injured during the first Test at Newlands as he suffered a muscle tear in his left heel. After undergoing a few scans he was ultimately ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India.

Speaking to Sony ESPN, Steyn said, “I’m on the crutches because I’ve got a no bearing weight on the leg for a while, at least two weeks, which makes it seem worse than it actually is.”

“But it’s right underneath the heel, so it’s extremely sore to stand on or step on. And as you know, as fast bowlers we land on that front foot pretty often. So I’m going to have to give it time to recover – six weeks, and I’ll be up and running again,” he added.

Speaking of his injury, Steyn said that he is hoping to be fit for the upcoming home Test series against Australia.

“Yeah, that (getting ready for the Australia series) is the plan. Next two weeks, nothing on my feet. Stay off my feet. After that, I’ll start walking around, and in about four weeks, I’ll start running and then look to start practicing again in six weeks, ” Steyn said before adding, “That’s a long time. I spent a whole year out, so when someone says to me six weeks, it doesn’t sound too bad,” he said with a laugh.”

“But this is a cricket injury, it’s like a batter getting hit on the hand and breaking a finger. So I’m okay with that, just got to put it away and get on with the job,” he concluded by saying.

