Sindhuja Reddy to feature for America’s Cricket team

A woman cricketer from Telangana, Sindhuja Reddy, has been selected in the American team, which recently gained recognition from the International Cricket Council.

Sindhuja would play as a wicket-keeper-batter for America’s women’s cricket team, as said in a release from the information department of Telangana government.

Sindhuja was also the captain of Hyderabad’s under-19 cricket team. The opening batter, had almost left the idea of continuing cricket but has now got a new opportunity to show her talent for the United States.

Sindhuja has also played for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy and recently married Siddha Reddy who lives in the United States, according to a release. She also did her B. Tech and MBA before moving to the US after her marriage.

She used to play for local clubs, and as she performed well and managed to impress the selectors with her skills both as a batswoman and a wicket-keeper, she was able to cement her place in the American squad. Sindhuja’s parents were delighted to hear about her selection.

The ICC made the American cricket team their official member and Sindhuja would be featuring in the qualifying match of the women’s World Cup, which will be played in Scotland, the release said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd