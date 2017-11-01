Sikandar Raza rues missed review chance as West Indies bounce back in 2nd Test

Zimbabwe had West Indies down at 230 for 7 when Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich joined hands. They shared a 144-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket and took the team’s score to 374 for 7 at stumps on day three. The comeback by West Indies had a lot to do with a review of Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza was open about the blunder from his team but took the responsibilty for mis-managing a couple of reviews. Raza took his maiden five-wicket haul and Zimbabwe were on course for a big first innings lead but with West Indies at 250 for 7, Holder was given a life.

The West Indies captain looked plumb in front for a LBW but umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave it not out. Zimbabwe could not review the decision as they had already used their reviews which were unsuccessful. A LBW call against Kieran Powell which was not even close to be given out was reviewed.

“I said to the captain that I think I deserved it because we went for a review on (Kieran) Powell when we shouldn’t have,” Raza was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz about the Holder incident. “Kumar said he heard an inside edge. We didn’t hear it, but a few go your way and a few don’t.”

Holder was 71 unbeaten at close of play which Dowrich was batting on 75*. The partnership gave the visitors a ray of hope that they can bounce back and save the match. Raza had bowled 44 overs and said that it will be a new start for his team on Day 4.

“We wanted to be 48 ahead. If the decision against Holder had gone our way then that could have happened. But we tried everything, we bowled well, we fielded well, our energies were up. Sometimes you’re going to have to raise your hand and say that we tried everything and it didn’t work because the opposition have batted well. Credit to them for batting that well,” said Raza.

“I think when the ball gets softer there wasn’t much turn so it was more about bowling at an area and trying to contain and hope that something might happen. The last hour was easier because there wasn’t much turn and what turn there was, was slow. But we’re 10 overs away from a third new ball, so that’s a positive.”

