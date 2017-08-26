Signings in T20 Global League, BPL to come on collision course

Chris Gayle has made his position clear on T20s – he would play for Rangpur if scheduling allowed. (Source: File) Chris Gayle has made his position clear on T20s – he would play for Rangpur if scheduling allowed. (Source: File)

Ahead of the draft of the upcoming Cricket South Africa supported T20 Global League, the board and the players would be in a tricky position. The board has imposed a rule that contracted players will only be able to play for one league and not another. Incidentally, the T20 Global League will clash with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) during November-December period.

Chris Gayle (Rangpur), Fakhar Zaman (Comilla), Cameron Delport and Shahid Afridi (Dhaka), Darren Sammy (Rajshahi), Carlos Brathwaite, Junaid Khan and Dawid Malan (Khulna) are among several overseas players who are also in the T20 Global League draft. Some of the players have already signed their contracts with their BPL franchises.

Players such as Gayle have made their position clear – he is committed to the T20 Global League, where he is one of the icon players and will only play for Rangpur if the scheduling allows. His West Indies teammate, Sammy, has agreed to play for Rajshahi Kings.

Corrie van Zyl, the CSA general manager, sent a letter this past week to the players where he reminded them that they were entering into a “valid and binding” contract. It would mean they would be allowed to play for one team and one entire league edition.

On the other side, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO, said that the franchises in the BPL have every reason to feel concerned. He stated that the BCB will be getting in touch with CSA before taking the next step.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, the managing director of Khulna Titans, confirmed Malan and Junaid Khan’s signing was done in March. Dhaka Dynamites CEO Obeid Nizam said that their players – Afridi and Delport – signed contracts five or six months back and expressed bewilderment over the sudden confusion.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd