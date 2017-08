Josh Hazelwood was ruled out after suffering from a side strain. (Source: AP) Josh Hazelwood was ruled out after suffering from a side strain. (Source: AP)

The Australian cricket team suffered a setback during the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh after seamer Josh Hazelwood was ruled out for the series due to a side strain. Hazlewood’s injury leaves Australia with three of their pacemen sidelined less than three months before the Ashes series against England.

