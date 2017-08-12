Shubman Gill leads India U-19 team to series victory over England

Shubman Gill played a blistering 147-run knock to propel India U-19 to a win. (Source: File) Shubman Gill played a blistering 147-run knock to propel India U-19 to a win. (Source: File)

Courtesy of a brilliant all round performance by Shubman Gill backed by an able bowling performance by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the India U-19 side sealed a thumping victory over their English counterparts by 169 runs on Saturday at the County Ground, Hove. With this win, India also won the series 3-0

After winning the toss, skipper Prithvi Shaw decided to bat first. India lost Himanshu Rana early, but from thereon Shubman Gil, Prithvi Shaw and Het Patel steadied. Gill went on to smash a brilliant 147 which propelled the Indian score to 327. Some late hitting by Salman Khan and Anukul Roy helped the cause further.

Chasing a daunting target of 328, the home side failed to get off to a steady start and was tottering from the start as they lost half their side with the scoreboard on 83. From thereon, the home team could never recover as the innings ultimately folded up for a paltry 158. Tom Banton was the only batsman who stood out with the bat with a well-made 59, while the others faltered. The opening duo of Liam Trevaskis and Liam Banks

For the visitors, Kamlesh Nagarkoti was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/20. He was ably supported by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Himanshu Rana, Shubman Gill, Het Patel (wk), Salman Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Shiva Singh, Harvik Desai, S Radhakrishnan, Ishan Porel

