Shubhman Gill stars in India colts victory over Sri Lanka

Punjab batsman Shubhman Gill smashed 78 off 79 balls to anchor a successful run-chase with India U-19 beating hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in a group league game of the Junior Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs with Jehan Daniel scoring 67. Shiva Singh was the most successful bowler grabbing 3 for 32 while off-spinner Yash Thakur took 3 for 38. Skipper and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma took 2/32.

In reply, India cruised to the target in 39.5 overs. Right-hander Shubhman hit 10 fours and a six while opener Prithvi Shaw scored 36. Skipper Abhishek, a left-handed batsman contributed 33 while Priyam Garg chipped in with 32.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U-19 207 in 48.5 overs (Jehan Daniel 67, Shiva Singh 3/32, Yash Thakur 3/38)

India U-19 208/4 in 39.5 overs (Shubhman Gill 78, Prithvi Shaw 36, Abhishek Sharma 33). India U-19 won by 6 wickets.