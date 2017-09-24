Shreyas Iyer’s ton puts India ‘A’ in driver’s seat against New Zealand ‘A’ in first unofficial Test

Only in Express
India 'A' batsman Shreyas Iyer hammered the New Zealand 'A' bowlers after the right-handed batsman scored a 97-ball 108 during their first unofficial Test in Vijayawada.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 24, 2017 11:29 pm
Shreyas Iyer, India A, New Zealand A, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shreyas Iyer scored a hundred for India ‘A’. (Source: Express Archive)
India ‘A’ batsman Shreyas Iyer hammered the New Zealand ‘A’ bowlers after the right-handed batsman scored a 97-ball 108 during their first unofficial Test in Vijayawada. The Indian team went on to compile a total of 320 runs after Iyer scored a hundred while Rishabh Pant smashed 67 runs off just 41 balls in reply to New Zealand’s 147.

India resumed day 2 from 2/71. For New Zealand, it was Ish Sodhi who bagged a fifer and returned with figures of 5/94 in 22 overs. Later in the day, the home side scalped two wickets to reduce New Zealand to 2/64 at stumps.

New Zealand lost Jeet Raval after he scored a stand of 41 runs for the first wicket with George Worker who remained unbeaten at 28 after the end of day’s play. Worker’s 28 came off a slow scoring rate as he faced 100 deliveries in the day. Raval was cleaned up by Shahbaz Nadeem for 21 after facing 45 balls while skipper Henry Nicholls was undone for 1 after he was trapped in front of the stumps by Karn Sharma.

Will Young was the other batsman who is still at the crease and is unbeaten at 11 after facing 42 balls. Nadeem returned with figures of 1/24 in 11 overs while Sharma’s figures read 1/26 in 11 overs.

