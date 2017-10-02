Shreyas Iyer to lead India ‘A’ in three One-Dayers against New Zealand ‘A’

Shreyas Iyer will lead India ‘A’ in first three games. (File Photo) Shreyas Iyer will lead India ‘A’ in first three games. (File Photo)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to name multiple captains for the five India ‘A’ One-Day games against New Zealand. The Indian board named Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the team for the first three games while Rishabh Pant will captain the side in the final two One-Dayers. The teams for both games will also be different.

Iyer will return to captain the Board President’s XI team for the two warm-up games against New Zealand after the India ‘A’ games. New Zealand will arrive in India for a three-match ODI series and will play five One-Day games in Vizag before the two warm-ups.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the teams for India ‘A’ and Board President’s XI. The India ‘A’ side will play five One-Day games at Vizag against New Zealand ‘A’ after the completion of the ongoing four-day game,” a BCCI release said. “The Board President’s XI will play two warm-up matches in Mumbai against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series.”

As per the schedule, the first One-Day game between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ will be in Vizag on October 6. The ODI series between India and Australia begins on October 22.

Squad for first three One-Dayers: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Squad for last two One-Dayers: AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Board President XI team: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

