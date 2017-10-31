Shreyas Iyer hopeful of getting chance in playing XI against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer has been a regular performer in IPL. (Express Photo) Shreyas Iyer has been a regular performer in IPL. (Express Photo)

Shreyas Iyer has been on the fringe of Indian cricket team for long now. He has been named in the Test, ODI and T20Is squads on various tours but could never find a place in the playing XI. But, the right-handed batsman is confident that he will finally get his international debut in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand which begins on Wednesday in New Delhi.

“Obviously I am hoping that if I am selected (in the squad) then I will play as well. We have three matches and if I play even one then it is a good feeling. I am not thinking about playing. Even if I am sitting out, I will put effort. In the end, the team should win,” Iyer said.

For Iyer to be included in the playing XI, India will have to find a place in the middle-order. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been the in-form openers for India in limited-overs cricket. Iyer, however, has said that he has no problem playing at any batting position.

“I am very flexible and I don’t mind batting at any number. Even in the IPL I was shuffled from number four to number three and it didn’t really matter because I am comfortable playing in any position. If I play the game, I’ll bat at any number and will give my best,” he said.

Iyer has had a good stint with India ‘A’ recently and he led the team to series win in South Africa. He scored a century in the final game against South Africa ‘A’. He said that that innings gave him a lot of confidence.

“It was really helpful for me as it was the final game. South Africa A team was very challenging. We had lost the first game against them and the second game went till the last over. The final was the decider and I was having a good run. I was getting starts but was not able to convert them. In the final it came out really well and it was a satisfying to get the team through. Obviously when you do that you get a lot of attention from your teammates as well. You have to contribute in bits and pieces as well,” he said.

New Zealand lost the ODI series 2-1 but were competitive in every match of the series. In the deciding ODI in Kanpur, India won by six runs. Iyer admitted that New Zealand have been very good side compared to others team who have visited India.

“I have not attended the team meeting yet. New Zealand have a good side. They are playing well and this team is challenging compared to other teams,” he said.

