Shoaib Malik shows symptoms of delayed concussion after being hit on the head

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was served a reminder on the importance of wearing a helmet after he was hit on the back of his bead by a throw during Pakistan’s innings in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. As per latest reports, Malik has shown symptoms of a delayed concussion and is taking no furhter part in the ongoing encounter.

The incident happened in the 32nd over of the match, when Malik came out to bat without wearing a helmet as spinners were in operation. However, while attempting to sneak a single, Malik had to dive and the throw from Colin Munro saw the ball hit him straight on the back of his head. Such was the impact, that the ball ricocheted of his head and went for a boundary.

However, the 35-year-old immediately fell on the ground clutching his head as concerned players surrounded him. Malik was immediately given medical attention for a few minutes after which he resumed his innings. But he failed to stay at the crease for too long as Santner bagged his wicket in the next over.

“Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself,” cricinfo quoted VB Singh, the Pakistan team physiotherapist saying.

“He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting. As advised by the match doctor and Pakistan team physiotherapist, he will not be taking any further part in the match,” he furhter added.

