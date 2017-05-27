Shoaib Malik panned on social media for referring to Mohammad Shami’s religion

Shoaib Malik’s justification of why he thinks Mohammad Shami is the best bowler in the Indian team is receiving a lot of backlash on social media. (Source: Express File) Shoaib Malik’s justification of why he thinks Mohammad Shami is the best bowler in the Indian team is receiving a lot of backlash on social media. (Source: Express File)

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik’s comment on Mohammad Shami may have landed him in some troubled waters on social media. Malik was interacting with fans through the International Cricket Council’s Twitter handle and in one of the answers, he said that Mohammad Shami was the best bowler in the Indian cricket team “not because he is Muslim.”

When asked who, according to him was the best bowler in the Indian team, the former Pakistan captain said, “The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammad Shami,” said Malik, “Not because he is Muslim. I have seen his bowling and played against him also. For me I find him tough.”

The main criticism that he is receiving seems to be the fact that he simply didn’t need to refer to Mohammad Shami’s religion. “Would’ve agreed with him had he not entered religion into it,” said one comment, “No need to get into religion to express ur fav (sic.)”

‘Not because he is a Muslim guy’?? Totally unnecessary..” said another comment while another person said that such statements are “unwanted and unwarranted.”

There were a few others who acknowledged that Malik is a great player and agreed with his view but he had no need to mention Shami’s religion in between.

The interaction was ahead of Pakistan’s first warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. Pakistan’s first match of the ICC Champions Trophy is against arch-rivals India. With sporting ties between the two countries on an all-time low, the match is being touted as one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd