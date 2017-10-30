Shoaib Malik ‘happy’ as Pakistan hosts Sri Lanka again

Shoaib Malik was named the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Shoaib Malik was named the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan and their fans are happy that international cricket is slowly returning to the country. On Sunday, Pakistan gave their fans another chance to celebrate as they beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Lahore. Last month, they had won the series against World XI in Lahore. Veteran Pakistan player Shoaib Malik said that to play at home is a great feeling.

“When you play before (at) your own ground, when you enter the ground you feel too much happiness and you can’t describe that feeling,” Shoaib said after the game. “I am blessed that my comeback also came here in Lahore. We have sent a good message across the world, the team which was attacked (came) and it’s a positive signal. The kind of hospitality they got was tremendous. Congratulations to the whole nation.”

Pakistan enjoyed a top series against Sri Lanka. After winning the Champions Trophy in June earlier this year, Pakistan have done exceptionally well in limited-overs cricket. They clean-swept Sri Lanka recently in a five-match ODI series and now won the T20I series as well.

“Consistency is the main thing,” Malik pointed out. “You select the right talent and then back them with consistent chances. The selection committee is giving consistent chances. Spots are not fixed in the eleven but the squad is more or less the same. This team has unity and the boys are doing well, they back each other and even lift the seniors as well.”

Shoaib was happy that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is putting in efforts to bring back international cricket to the country and said that he will like to play a few more years.

“We must think not only (about) cricket (but) other sports are not held (as well),” he noted. “PCB is taking it step by step and everyone is doing that with unity. First Zimbabwe came and then a World XI with big names and hope that it continues.”

“That’s why I come to the ground every morning,” he said. “We don’t know about tomorrow but the goal is to win and a World Cup is missing from my honour. I don’t have words to show my desire but I request (you) to pray for me.”

