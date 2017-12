Shoaib Malik smashed six sixes in one over in a charity match. (Source: AP) Shoaib Malik smashed six sixes in one over in a charity match. (Source: AP)

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the latest to enter the list of batsmen who have scored six sixes in an over. Malik achieved the feat during a T10 charity match that was organised by Shahid Afridi Foundation in Faisalabad. The right-handed batsman was playing for Shahid Afridi Foundation Red Team against Shahid Afridi Foundation Green Team.

Malik took on Babar Azam in the seventh over of the innings and hammered the right-handed spinner around the park. The Red Team compiled a total of 201 runs in allotted 10 overs but failed to defend the target. Babar Azam took perfect revenge as he later smacked a 26-ball hundred and anchored his team to a 9-wicket win.

Recently, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also smashed six sixes in an over during a inter-district T20 tournament match between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Jadeja, who was representing Jamnagar district, went on to score a whirlwind 154 off just 69 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 239/6 in 20 overs.

On the international front, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh have achieved the feat. Gibbs smashed Netherland’s Daan van Bunge during the 2007 ICC World Cup in West Indies while Yuvraj hammered Stuart Broad in inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

While it is Gibbs and Yuvraj who have grabbed the rare achievement, Sir Gary Sobers became the first ever batsman to do so. The milestone was achieved in a 1968 contest between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan with the West Indies legend scoring 36 runs in an over for the former. 16 years later, Ravi Shastri made history when he hit six consecutive sixes during a Ranji Trophy match between Bombay and Baroda in 1985.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd