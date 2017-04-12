Shoaib Malik dedicates Man of the Match Award to wife Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010. (Source: Instagram) Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010. (Source: Instagram)

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik dedicated his Man of the Match Award after the third ODI against West Indies to his wife Sania Mirza on their seventh anniversary on Wednesday. Shoaib Malik scored a match-winning hundred to take Pakistan to a six wicket win and ensure they continued their winning run in ODI series and two decade long unbeaten run against the West Indies in 50-over encounters.

Malik, who tied the knot with the Indian tennis star on 12 April 2010, wished his wife on Twitter and dedicated his performance award to her. He wrote, “Happy anniversary Sania. My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams and here we are celebrating our 7 years MA!”

Happy anniversary @MirzaSania 🌹 My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams & here we are celebrating our 7 years MA! — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) 12 April 2017

Shoaib, 35, scored 101 which included two sixes and ten fours which fetched him both the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Series’ awards. He along with Mohammad Hafeez took Pakistan to 236 in reply to the West Indies’ 233 for nine. The visitors achieved the target in the 44th over and avoided any dramatic close to the innings.

An ecstatic Mirza joined others to wish her husband on social media after the feat. She wrote, “Yay Shoaib, well done.”

Yay @realshoaibmalik 🙋🏽🙋🏽well doneeeee 😌 💯✅ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 11 April 2017

Sania and Barbora Strycova lost the women’s doubles final at the Miami Open to unseeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu on April 3, post which the two ended their partnership. 30-year old Mirza formed a temporary partnership with another Czech player, Andrea Hlavackova for the Family Circle Cup in Charleston.

She will team up with Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan, starting with the Madrid Open in May.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now