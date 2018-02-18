Shoaib Akhtar appointed as PCB brand ambassador

Shoaib Akhtar was appointed as Advisor to PCB Chairman on Cricket Affairs. (File) Shoaib Akhtar was appointed as Advisor to PCB Chairman on Cricket Affairs. (File)

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Friday announced that former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will be appointed as the new PCB brand ambassador. In a tweet, he also mentioned that the former seamer will also be given the position of advisor to chairman on cricket affairs. “Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB,” he said in a tweet.

The 42-year old, who was regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time, was quick to respond and said that he is honoured to be selected for the positions. “Am honored to be chosen for these positions in @TheRealPCB ,will work with same passion as i did when playing.Thank you once again,” the former Pakistan international said in a tweet.

Am honored to be chosen for these positions in @TheRealPCB ,will work with same passion as i did when playing.Thank you once again!#ShoaibAkhtar #PCB #BrandAmbassador #Advisor — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 16 February 2018

Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) 16 February 2018

The job description for the role given to Akhtar still remains unclear at the moment. The former right-hand bowler played 46 Tests for Pakistan in which he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. He also played 163 ODIs for the side in which he took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

