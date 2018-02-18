  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye

Shoaib Akhtar appointed as PCB brand ambassador

Shoaib Akhtar, in a tweet, said that he is honoured to be appointed for the position.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 18, 2018 4:15 pm
shoaib akhtar, shoaib, Matthew Hayden, hayden, rawalpindi express, cricket, sports news, pakistan, australia, indian express Shoaib Akhtar was appointed as Advisor to PCB Chairman on Cricket Affairs. (File)
Related News

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Friday announced that former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will be appointed as the new PCB brand ambassador. In a tweet, he also mentioned that the former seamer will also be given the position of advisor to chairman on cricket affairs. “Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB,” he said in a tweet.

The 42-year old, who was regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time, was quick to respond and said that he is honoured to be selected for the positions. “Am honored to be chosen for these positions in @TheRealPCB ,will work with same passion as i did when playing.Thank you once again,” the former Pakistan international said in a tweet.

The job description for the role given to Akhtar still remains unclear at the moment. The former right-hand bowler played 46 Tests for Pakistan in which he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. He also played 163 ODIs for the side in which he took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

"I’m not competing with anyone at all. If anything, I only look to help my team in any way I can." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table