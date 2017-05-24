Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram show off their acting skills in Pakistani commercial, watch video

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar gifts Wasim Akram a hen for repaying a loan of Rs 4 lakh. (Source: Twitter) In the video, Shoaib Akhtar gifts Wasim Akram a hen for repaying a loan of Rs 4 lakh. (Source: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram are considered two of the greatest in Pakistan’s pantheon of fast bowlers. The two have terrorised batsmen around the world in their respective careers. In retirement, though, they seem to be trying their hands at things completely different from throwing the ball up the pitch at breakneck speeds.

The two former cricketers showed off their acting skills in an advertisement for Pakistani television game show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan.’ In the video, Akhtar gifts Akram a hen for repaying a loan of Rs 4 lakh. The former promises Akram that the hen is special as it lays golden eggs.

Our new prom shoot with Bhai saab ..

Love the act of Waz Bhai just simply brilliant … pic.twitter.com/zcuMRthz7S — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 23 May 2017

Akram’s character then waits day and night for the hen to lay golden eggs. He then catches hold of Shoaib and says that let alone, laying golden eggs, the hen cannot lay eggs at all as it is a rooster. But he then gets a ticket to a game show, which is what the commercial is all about.

While how the game show does is unclear, what is certain is that the two cricketing greats can try a hand in acting. The video has created quite a buzz and has hence done the job as far as a commercial is concerned. The fact that two men who are known for being snarling, aggressive fast bowlers, could also pull their comedy hats so well has taken everyone by surprise.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd