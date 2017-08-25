Only in Express

Shiv Sundar Das appointed coach of Odisha Ranji team

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Thursday appointed former India opening batsman Shiv Sundar Das as the coach of the state's senior and Ranji team. Das replaced former India fast bowler Debasish Mohanty as the coach. Mohanty was the coach of state cricket team since January 2011 after succeeding Australia's Michael Bevan.

By: PTI | Published:August 25, 2017 1:27 am
Top News

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Thursday appointed former India opening batsman Shiv Sundar Das as the coach of the state’s senior and Ranji team. Das replaced former India fast bowler Debasish Mohanty as the coach. Mohanty was the coach of state cricket team since January 2011 after succeeding Australia’s Michael Bevan.

Sources said Mohanty had desired to leave the post reportedly for personal reasons.

Das has represented India in 23 Test matches and scored 1,326 runs at an average of 38.91.

The OCA at its working committee meeting held at Cuttack yesterday also appointed Suresh Kumar, Kulamani Parida and Subrat Behera as coaches of the state’s Under-23, Under-19 and Under-16 men’s cricket teams, respectively.

Similarly, Rashmita Mohanty has been appointed as the coach for women senior and U-23 team and Itishree Pattnaik as the coach of women U-19 team, said an official of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

Bishnudev Mohanty took over as the chairman of the selection committee for Ranji and U-22 teams while Deepak Mangaraj will serve as the chairman of the committee for junior U-19 and U-16 teams.

Bidhan Chandra Rout has been appointed as the chairman of women’s selection committee, an OCA release said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 