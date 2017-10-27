Shikhar Dhawan’s emotional message for son after his reaction to spotting his father on TV

Dhawan said in the post that he wishes he could hug his son right there. (Source: Instagram) Dhawan said in the post that he wishes he could hug his son right there. (Source: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan is known to be a doting father. On Thursday, he posted an emotional message for his son on a video that showed him screaming excitedly on seeing Dhawan while the national anthem was being played before India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Pune. Dhawan said in the post that he wishes he could hug his son right there. It is evident from the video, though, that Zoraver is with his mother Ayesha Mukherjee, who is based in Melbourne, Australia. “Is that papa?” asks Zoravar when Dhawan comes into the frame while the camera pans on the Indian team.

“Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se woh mujhe dhoondh rha hai.wish zoraver ko gale laga sakta main aur khoob pyaar de sakta. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain …love u all. (Loved the video, the way he is searching for me. Wish I could hug Zoraver and give him lots of love. My live and wishes is always with my children)” said Dhawan. Apart from Zoravar, Mukherjee is mother two other daughters from before her marriage with Dhawan.

Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain.luv u 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BhFWr0rFyw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 26 October 2017

Dhawan went on to play a pivotal role for India in that match. Chasing New Zealand’s total of 230, Dhawan scored 68 runs. His innings included a 66-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik for the fourth wicket. Even after his dismissal, Karthik soldiered on and India won by six wickets. It helped India level the series 1-1.

