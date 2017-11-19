Shikhar Dhawan’s breezy 94 puts India in control against Sri Lanka in Kolkata

Shikhar Dhawan scored 94 against Sri Lanka in second innings of first Test. (Source: PTI) Shikhar Dhawan scored 94 against Sri Lanka in second innings of first Test. (Source: PTI)

“Happy that I scored runs, but disappointed that I missed the century,” said India opener Shikhar Dhawan after stumps on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. The left-hand batsman chose the perfect occasion to deliver with the willow as he notched up a breezy 94 in the second innings.

India trailed Sri Lanka by 122 runs when KL Rahul and Dhawan came out to bat for the second time in the match. Both the openers had failed to leave a mark in the first innings and they now had the onus on themselves to get India out of the woods on a strip that had favoured the seam bowlers for the major part of the game. The left-right batting duo of Dhawan and Rahul were determined to provide India with a stable start and didn’t show any urgency to score runs before settling down.

Dhawan, in particular, played a steady knock in the initial stage of the innings and accelerated only after going past the 50-run mark. The openers not only gave a solid start to India in second innings but also rubbed-off the lead that Sri Lanka had grabbed in first innings. Rahul and Dhawan compiled a first-wicket stand of 166 runs before Dhawan was out caught behind off Dasun Shanaka. He tried to defend a length delivery from Shanaka that kissed the inner edge of the bat and Dickwella took a sitter behind the stumps.

India ended day 4 at 1/171 and lead Sri Lanka by 49 runs. Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on Rangana Herath’s 67 to take first innings lead.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd