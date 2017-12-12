Shikhar Dhawan wishes ‘do mastane’ Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on wedding

Shikhar Dhawan wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Shikhar Dhawan wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding which took place on Monday in Tuscany, Italy. The two got married in a closed affair which was attended by only the nearest family members and friends of the power couple in India – captain of the cricket team marrying one of the biggest stars in Bollywood industry. The two made the announcement via their Twitter handles before releasing a joint statement.

A host of stars from the sporting world have already wished the couple, including Virat’s childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar and now Dhawan has wished them in typically unique fashion while posting an unseen picture. In the picture posted on Instagram, ‘Gabbar’ wrote, “Do mastaane chale zindagi banaane.😉😀. Wish you both a very happy married life and lots of happiness. @virat.kohli @anushkasharma …🤗🤗”. In the picture, Shikhar is sat with wife Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar on a scooty. By his side are Kohli and Anushka on another scooty.

The rumours had been abuzz for a long time over their supposed wedding and it went up a notch when Anushka and her family were spotted at the Mumbai Airport headed for Italy. At the same time, Kohli had left from Delhi at the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka Test series.

The joint statement said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

