Shikhar Dhawan welcomes wife Aesha on Instagram; see pic

Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha has recently joined the social media platform Instagram and she got a warm welcome from her husband. Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech also welcomed Mrs Dhawan. The left-handed Indian opener took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with wife and son, “Welcoming my beautiful wife on Instagram @aesha.dhawan5 . Always love supporting her.😍😍😊😘😘🕺🏻💃🏻.

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech too posted a picture with Aesha that wrote, “Arrrrrrrrrgghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! I dont believe whos finally joined instagram!!!!!!!!!!!! Lets give @aesha.dhawan5 a nice warm WELCOME! (Ps Zoraver loves a good monster face) #tbtipl2017 #friends #nevertoolatetocatchup.”

Earlier, Aesha too uploaded a picture with Shikhar and Zorawar.

Aesha and son Zorawar are accompanying Shikhar in West Indies as the left-hander is the part of Indian team which is playing West Indies in a five-match ODI series. The schedule also involves a T20I. Virat Kohli-led Indian side have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the conclusion of two games.

The first encounter was washed away due to rain while India won the second comprehensively by 105 runs after India rode on Ajinkya Rahane’s century to score 310/5 in 43 overs in a rain-curtailed game.

India have come into this bilateral series after ending as the runners-up in recently concluded Champions Trophy 2017 while West Indies ended their three-match bilateral series against Afghanistan at 1-1.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

