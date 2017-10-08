Shikhar Dhawan wants India to emulate Australia’s past success

Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten in India’s win over Australia. (PTI Photo) Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten in India’s win over Australia. (PTI Photo)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that the team has a good mix of youngsters and experienced players who can take India to top level. He also expressed his desire to achieve a level where past teams of Australia had reached. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia after winning the first T20I by nine wickets (DLS) in Ranchi on Saturday.

“Our team is very strong. We have been doing well for a long time. We have some good youngsters as well as experienced players. The youngsters are maturing well,” Dhawan said. “You really get a good boost when you perform well with International players in the IPL. In today’s era most of the teams are on level par. It would be a great thing if we can achieve what Australians did earlier.”

Dhawan, who opened the batting for India, said that even if a full match was played, India were confident of chasing down any target knowing that Ranchi pitch was on the slower side. Australia were 118 for 8 in 18.4 overs when rain arrived. India’s target was then revised to 48 from 6 overs.

“The target was not that big. Yes the wicket had low bounce but we are used to the conditions here. We could have chased easily,” he said. “It feels great to play in the XI after my return and start on a winning note. I’ve also got some runs under my belt which is a good sign.”

India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the chase but the small target meant that local man MS Dhoni did not get a chance to bat in front of his home crowd.

“Who all will you play in six overs! Fans must have returned disappointed. But they would surely be happy of India’s win. At the end of the day, we won the match that’s what matters to us,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan also said that he doesn’t know if there will be any change in the batting order of India in the upcoming matches.

“Captain would know as I’ve returned after a long time. If players perform they will get opportunity. Everyone doing well is a good sign. Our bench strength is strong with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane who did so well in the ODIs, then there’s KL Rahul and Murali Vijay in Tests so it’s a good sign for India,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd