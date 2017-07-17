Shikhar Dhawan to replace injured Murali Vijay for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan replaces Murali Vijay for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan replaces Murali Vijay for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked Shikhar Dhawan in place of injured Murali Vijay for the upcoming three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka.

Opener Vijay, who had suffered a wrist and shoulder injury during Australia’s tour of India, was initially picked in India’s squad against Sri Lanka, where they play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I. However, after enduring an injury, he was replaced by Dhawan for the upcoming Test series. The BCCI medical team advised Vijay to continue his rehabilitation program after he complained of pain in his right wrist after a preparatory match.

In the 16-member squad announced by the BCCI last week, Karun Nair was dropped from the squad after Rohit Sharma, who recovered from a thigh injury, returned back to the fold.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who has not played since the Australia Test series because of injury, also found a place in the squad.

India will begin the tour by playing a two-day practice game in Colombo on July 21. The first Test begins on July 26 and will be played in Galle, which will be followed by matches in Colombo on August 3 and Pallekele on August 12.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

