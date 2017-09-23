Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans for prayers as wife Ayesha undergoes successful surgery

Shikhar Dhawan is in Australia with his wife. Shikhar Dhawan is in Australia with his wife.

Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t featured in India’s first three one-day internationals against Australia due to personal reasons. He had to leave for Australia just a day before the first ODI on Sunday. He later revealed that he had to be with his wife Ayesha who has ill.

Two days back, Dhawan also posted a photo with Ayesha and wrote that she needs a surgery in a few days time. A lot of wishes poured in for the India opener and his wife. On Saturday, he revealed that the surgery has been successful and his wife is recovering.

In his post on Instagram, Dhawan wrote that his wife’s surgery and it weny very well. He also thanked everyone who prayed for his wife.

By the grace of god my wife @aesha.dhawan5 operation went really good. Her recovery going good too..Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.#Wahe Guru ji #Jai Mata Di

Dhawan may return for the fourth and fifth ODI of the series as the squad for the final two ODIs is yet to be announced by BCCI. The opener is all set to feature in the T20I series.

