Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans after reaching 1 million Twitter followers

Shikhar Dhawan scored highest number of runs against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Test series. (Source: Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan scored highest number of runs against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Test series. (Source: Twitter)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has reached 1 million followers on his Twitter handle and the left-handed batsman thanked fans by posting a message that read, “Thank u fr makin it a 1 million family on twitter. It’s my promise to keep wrkng hard and bring laurels to my country🙏☺️😊

#1millionfamily”

Dhawan is with Team India in Sri Lanka who are touring the island country for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team won the Test series 3-0 to mark their second ever Test series win in Sri Lanka and are now scheduled to begin their ODI series from Sunday.

Thank u fr makin it a 1 million family on twitter. It’s my promise to keep wrkng hard and bring laurels to my country🙏☺️😊#1millionfamily pic.twitter.com/kl00mEQc0e — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 17 August 2017

Shikhar emerged to be the highest run-getter in the recently concluded Test series. He was drafted in the team after Murali Vijay was ruled out due to injury and the left-hander capitalised on the chance. Shikhar compiled a total of 358 runs including two centuries in this series at an average of 89.50 in three matches. During the series, he went on to register career best 190 runs.

India are in sublime form in shorter format of the game as well. They last played in an ODI series against West Indies which consisted of five matches. Kohli’s troops won that series 3-1.

Prior to their series against West Indies, India ended as runners-up in the Champions Trophy 2017 after losing the final at the Oval to Pakistan.

