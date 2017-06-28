Shikhar Dhawan ‘stronger sportsman’ after return to Team India

Shikhar Dhawan has so far scored 63 and 87 in the on-going series against West Indies in two matches. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan has so far scored 63 and 87 in the on-going series against West Indies in two matches. (Source: AP)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form for quite some time. The left-hander scored most number of runs in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2017 where India stood on the losing podium in the final against Pakistan. Dhawan scored a total of 338 runs in the tournament in 5 matches which included the best score of 125 while in the ongoing series against West Indies, he has smashed 87 and 63 in two appearances.

The Men in Blue are presently busy in a bilateral series against West Indies. Virat Kohli’s troops are touring the Carribean islands for a five-match ODI series and a T20I. They so far lead the series 1-0 after two matches. Opener Dhawan told that he had worked on himself before making a comeback to the Indian team.

“Past months were quite for me that’s why I was out of team.Went back, worked on myself, a stronger person & sportsman now,” he said.

India next play West Indies on Friday in the third ODI of the series. The Indian side made couple of changes in the squad as they included Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant while rested opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Kuldeep made his debut ODI in this series and has so far picked up three wickets while Pant hasn’t donned the Indian jersey in the ODI format.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik

Here is the full schedule

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

(Inputs from ANI)

