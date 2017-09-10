Only in Express
Shikhar Dhawan slams Lucknow teacher for slapping class 3 student 40 times

In a Twitter post, Shikhar Dhawan slammed the Lucknow teacher who slapped a class three student 40 times, saying, "Glad tht shit lady got out of d school nd should hav gt d same beating too as a fairwell fr her.."

shikhar dhawan, lucknow teacher, lucknow teacher slap 40 times, class three lucknow student, sports news, indian express Shikhar Dhawan wished that the teacher had gotten the same beating as a farewell. (Source: Twitter)
Two weeks back, a video of a class three student being slapped by his teacher 40 times in two minutes went viral as everybody expressed shock and disapproval at the brutal behaviour by a Lucknow teacher. On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan expressed relief that the teacher has been suspended and wished that she had gotten the same beating as a farewell.

In the video that went viral, a class three student was slapped continuously for not answering to the roll call. The teacher was suspended by the principal of St. John Vaidyanya School after the child’s parents complained about the incident.

According to reports, the child was engrossed in drawing and did not hear the teacher calling out his name. The disturbing incident came to light when the child reached home with a swollen face.

The parents reportedly filed an FIR against the teacher at the PGI police station after the incident. According to the father of student, “School principal asked for the reason behind this inhumane behaviour over which the teacher answered that she got angry”.

