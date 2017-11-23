Shikhar Dhawan shares photo with newly wed sister, wife

Shikhar Dhawan had left the Indian team playing Sri Lanka to attend his sister’s wedding. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan had left the Indian team playing Sri Lanka to attend his sister’s wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan had been left out of the Indian squad playing Sri Lanka in the second Test at Nagpur for what the BCCI had said as personal reasons. It has now emerged that this reason was that his sister was getting married in Delhi. Pics have emerged from Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi of Dhawan attending the wedding with his family.

Dhawan had also uploaded a selfie on his Instagram account that also had his sister Shreshta and his wife. Shreshta is the 31-year-old’s only sibling. Dhawan has two stepdaughters and a son with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee. He was one of the two players released from the Indian team after the first Test against Sri Lanka. The other was pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got married on Thursday.

Dhawan’s international career has seen a resurgence of sorts in 2017. His struggles with form led to him being dropped from the Test team in 2016 and he also had to stay away from the Indian team due to injury. But a good performance in the IPL earned him a spot in the Indian team traveling to England for the ICC Champions Trophy, where he ended up being India’s highest scorer. He was given a place once again in the Test team when India toured Sri Lanka and ended up scoring centuries in both the Tests that he played.

