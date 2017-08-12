Shikhar Dhawan scores 6th Test century, 2nd of series against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan scored 119 runs for India. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored 119 runs for India. (Source: AP)

Continuing his rich form with the bat, India opener Shikhar Dhawan completed his sixth century in Test cricket and the second against Sri Lanka. The Indian opener completed his century off just 107 balls with the help of 14 fours. This was Dhawan’s second century of the series after he had scored 190 runs in the first Test match. This was also his highest score in Test cricket.

India won the toss and Virat Kohli had no hesitation in batting first at a wicket that had a little grass on it. With some seam movement early morning, Sri Lanka pacers kept India under check but Dhawan, who was dropped at slips early in his innings, opened up soon after.

Playing some glorious drives through covers, Dhawan accumulated runs with ease and reached his half-century for more-than-run-a-ball. He continued to bat in the same manner and raced to his century off just 107 balls.

Dhawan had a brilliant start to the series with his fifth Test century which was also at a strike rate of more than 100. India won that match by a massive 304 runs.

In the second Test, Dhawan could only make 35 runs and did not bat the second time as India won the match by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series in Colombo.

