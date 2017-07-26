Shikhar Dhawan scores 5th Test century for India

Shikhar Dhawan scores his 5th Test century for India. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan scores his 5th Test century for India. (Source: Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan gave Sri Lanka only one chance to get him out. Lahiru Kumara pitched one up to him and he drove it casually. The ball took the outside edge of Dhawan’s bat and flew to second slip where Asela Gunaratne put down the catch while diving to his left.

The left-hander did not let Sri Lanka bowler beat him again. He scored runs at will and in boundaries, a mode he used to reach his fifth Test hundred off just 110 balls with the help of 16 fours. This was his second Test century against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

The opener took on the bowlers right from the word go and took no time to reach his fifty which came in 62 balls and went to Lunch unbeaten at 64. But, after Lunch, he just dealt in boundaries and in quick time reached his century.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd