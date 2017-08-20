Only in Express

Shikhar Dhawan scores 11th century, his fastest in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 11th one-day international century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla off just 71 balls which is the fastest for him in the format. This is also his third ODI century against Sri Lanka.

August 20, 2017
After amassing runs in the Test series against Sri Lanka, India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form in the one-day internationals as well. Dhawan was the man-of-the-series in the three-match Test series in which he scored two centuries in four innings. He began the ODI series the same way as he began the Test series — with a hundred. In the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, Dhawan scored his 11th century and that too in quick time. The opener took only 71 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

With the 71-ball hundred, Dhawan now has his fastest ODI hundred. He surpassed his previous record of 73 balls where he scored a century against West Indies in Kanpur in 2013. He also has a 80-ball hundred against South Africa in the first match of the 2013 Champions Trophy 2013.

The last time India played Sri Lanka was at The Oval in the 2017 Champions Trophy and Dhawan scored a century in that match as well. Though India lost the game, it was Dhawan’s second century against Sri Lanka. In his last five innings against the Island Nation, Dhawan has an exceptional record with three centuries.

Dhawan’s record against Sri Lanka has been phenomenal. In the last five innings, he has scores of 94, 113, 79, 91 and 125. With another century in Dambulla on Sunday, he now has three centuries in last six innings against Sri Lanka.

