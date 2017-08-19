Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa call for patience by parents

Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa asked for parents to be more patient with their children and their learning. Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa asked for parents to be more patient with their children and their learning.

Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa have reacted strongly to a video doing the rounds on social media and on Whatsapp which shows a child trying to narrate the numbers and being beaten if making a mistake. Both cricketers have asked for parents to be patient with their children while maintaining that each child learns at his/her own pace.

Dhawan wrote, “I request parents to be patient with ur kids at all times. Every child learns at his own pace. Pls refrain from beating/degrading them.” alongside the video. Uthappa tweeted, “This is heart wrenching. Children shouldn’t be raised this way. This needs to stop. I pray we can raise our kids with love instead of fear.”

The video shows a little girl repeating numbers 1 to 5 which are written on a notebook while making numerous revisions. The girl pleads to be given a break while claiming she is having a headache and in tears but the women in the video, possibly the parent, continues to get the child to repeat the counting. In the end, the child gets frustrated and tears up even further. The video has been going viral on Whatsapp and getting plenty of attention.

I request parents to be patient with ur kids at all times. Every child learns at his own pace. Pls refrain from beating/degrading them. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jy8xV8gC9M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 19 August 2017

This is heart wrenching. Children shouldn’t be raised this way. This needs to stop. I pray we can raise our kids with love instead of fear. pic.twitter.com/6R4mKrFy4r — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 19 August 2017

Shikhar has one son – Zoravar – who frequents his father on multiple tours. Meanwhile, Uthappa married his longtime girlfriend and former tennis player Sheethal Goutham in a private ceremony in March last year and they don’t have any kids.

