Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav spell out importance of U-19 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja have both been part of Indian squad in previous editions of U19 World Cup. (Express Archive) Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja have both been part of Indian squad in previous editions of U19 World Cup. (Express Archive)

With U19 cricket World Cup just a few weeks away, senior Indian players, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav came out to boost the morale of the squad and spell out the importance of the tournament. In an interview with International Council of Cricket (ICC), opening-batsman Dhawan, who was part of the U19 squad in 2004, said the tournament is a good opportunity for the youngsters to work on their flaws. “The Under-19 World Cup is a great platform for youngsters as they get an early feel of international cricket. The tournament provides players the opportunity to not just iron out their flaws but also to understand how things pan out in top tournaments,” the 32-year old said.

The left-handed batsman added that the tournament’s importance has increased over the years, with many players making a name for themselves in their future careers. “I feel this tournament has gained in importance over the years with so many players prospering after doing well in the tournament. Look around and you will see that a number of players in each international side figured in past Under-19 World Cups,” Dhawan said.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning squad for India, agreed with Dhawan, and gave Virat Kohli’s example of how players can build a career after the tournament.

Read | Enjoy the game and express yourself: Virat Kohli to India U-19 team

“It is a great learning ground and helps players comprehend what international cricket is all about. For me, this tournament will always remain special since I was part of the team that won it in 2008 under Virat Kohli. Virat has since gone on to become one of the best batsmen of his generation and also a successful captain,” Jadeja said.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who played in the tournament in the 2014 edition, further recalled his experience of taking a hat-trick against Scotland. “I was wicket-less against Pakistan in the first game… got a hat-trick against Scotland which was really important for me and for the team as well,” he said.

Read | Prithvi Shaw goes from child prodigy to India U-19 captain

The 23-year-old added that his experience at the world cup helped him in his career at later stages. “Now (I also have a hat-trick) against Australia, never dreamt of taking a hat-trick against a side like Australia. I’m now with two hat-tricks – one in the U-19 World Cup and one in ODI matches,” he said.

“It’s a big stage to represent your country, you will get a lot of publicity. It is obviously important to perform well in the tournament. Later on you can develop your skills for the future and to play for the senior team,” Yadav added.

India has reached the final of the tournament five times and won it thrice in the year 2000, 2008 and 2012. The side will be led by 19-year old Prithvi Shaw this time as the tournament kicks off from January 13, 2018. India will play its first match against Australia U19 team on January 14 in Mount Maunganui.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd