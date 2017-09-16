Only in Express

Shikhar Dhawan posts emotional image with wife on Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan is sitting out the first three ODIs of India's five-match series against Australia that starts on September 17 at Chennai. Dhawan made a touching post on Twitter saying that he will be his wife's "strength" at this moment.

Shikhar Dhawan posted a pic with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee on his social media handles. He informed his fans that he will be his wife’s “strength” as she goes into surgery. “Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days,” said the Indian opener.
It was earlier reported that Shikhar Dhawan won’t be turning out for India in the first three One Day Internationals to tend to his wife who is unwell. India will hence be going for Ajinkya Rahane as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner. Dhawan had earlier missed the fifth ODI and then a T20I during India’s tour of Sri Lanka to take care of his mother.

Dhawan suffered from poor form and injuries for a better part of 2016 and the first of 2017. He then made a return to the Indian ODI squad in the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then, he has been in scintillating form. He also made his return to the Test squad in the tour of Sri Lanka. He played two Tests, scoring centuries on both occasions.

India host Australia for a five-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The first match is at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium on September 17. India had previously hosted Australia for a four-match Test series earlier in the year.

