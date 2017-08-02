Shikhar Dhawan posts special message for wife Ayesha on her birthday, see pic

Shikhar Dhawan posted a birthday wish for his wife. Shikhar Dhawan posted a birthday wish for his wife.

Shikhar Dhawan will be playing a Test match for India on Thursday. But on the eve of the match, he is missing his wife Ayesha. On Wednesday, the Indian opener posted a photo with his wife on a special occasion and with a special message.

Wishing his wife on her birthday, Dhawan wished that he wanted to celebrate it together. But, Dhawan is currently in Sri Lanka for the the Test series and the second match against Sri Lanka will being in Colombo on Thursday.

In his tweet, Dhawan had a message for Ayesha which wished her on her birthday and he added that he misses her and is always there for her.

“Wishing my beautiful wife Aesha very happy birthday. Wish was celebrating it together. I’m always there with you. Miss you. 💃🎂😍😍👌👌👌,” Dhawan tweeted.

Wishing my beautiful wife Aesha very happy birthday. Wish was celebrating it together. I’m always there with you. Miss you. 💃🎂😍😍👌👌👌pic.twitter.com/gn0UJ4cDl9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 2 August 2017

India take on Sri Lanka in what can turn out to be a series deciding Test match. India have won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and if they win the Colombo Test, they will take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Dhawan scored a century in the first innings of the Galle Test. He was dismissed for 190 runs which he had scored before Tea. Only Don Bradman has more runs before Tea.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd