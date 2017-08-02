Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan posts special message for wife Ayesha on her birthday, see pic

Shikhar Dhawan, who will be part of the Indian team against Sri Lanka for the second Test which begin in Colombo in Thursday, posted a special message for his wife Ayesha on her birthday and wished he could be with her to celebrate it.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Published:August 2, 2017 8:33 pm
shikhar dhawan, shikhar dhawan wife, india vs sri lanka Shikhar Dhawan posted a birthday wish for his wife.
Related News

Shikhar Dhawan will be playing a Test match for India on Thursday. But on the eve of the match, he is missing his wife Ayesha. On Wednesday, the Indian opener posted a photo with his wife on a special occasion and with a special message.

Wishing his wife on her birthday, Dhawan wished that he wanted to celebrate it together. But, Dhawan is currently in Sri Lanka for the the Test series and the second match against Sri Lanka will being in Colombo on Thursday.

In his tweet, Dhawan had a message for Ayesha which wished her on her birthday and he added that he misses her and is always there for her.

“Wishing my beautiful wife Aesha very happy birthday. Wish was celebrating it together. I’m always there with you. Miss you. 💃🎂😍😍👌👌👌,” Dhawan tweeted.

India take on Sri Lanka in what can turn out to be a series deciding Test match. India have won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and if they win the Colombo Test, they will take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Dhawan scored a century in the first innings of the Galle Test. He was dismissed for 190 runs which he had scored before Tea. Only Don Bradman has more runs before Tea.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
26
Zone A - Match 7
FT
20
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-20)
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
8
Live - 1st Half
FT
13
Zone B - Match 10
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 