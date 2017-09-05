Shikhar Dhawan posts image with his mother, says she is recovering well

Shikhar Dhawan had given the fifth ODI a miss to be with his ailing mother. (Source: Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan had given the fifth ODI a miss to be with his ailing mother. (Source: Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan uploaded an image with his mother on his social media handles on Monday stating that she is recovering well. Dhawan had to miss out on India’s final ODI against Sri Lanka so as to tend to his ailing mother. He had flown back to India from Colombo a day before the fifth ODI was played. India though didn’t feel his absence as they cruised to a six-wicket victory and took the series 5-0. Dhawan is also out for the upcoming one-off T20I that will be played between India and Sri Lanka.

“Mom is recovering… Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support,” said Dhawan in his caption. Dhawan was brought back into the Indian squad for the first time in nearly a year in the ICC Champions Trophy. Although there were questions raised over the decision to let him partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, Dhawan answered them with his performances and ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer. He has shown blistering form in the subsequent series against West Indies and now Sri Lanka. He also marked his Test comeback with a century against Sri Lanka. Dhawan was picked for two of the three Tests and scored centuries in both.

In the subsequent ODI series, Dhawan made a blistering knock of 132 in the first match. He missed out on his half century in the second match and failed to fire in the third and fourth. In the fifth match, he was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane but the latter could not make an impact. Dhawan’s opening partner Rohit Sharma also departed early but Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey steadied the ship first and then put India on cruise mode. Kohli was later assisted by Kedar Jadhav as they chased down a target of 239 with 21 balls remaining. Kohli scored his 30th ODI century and India completed a 5-0 whitewash, the first that Sri Lanka suffered at home in ODIs.

