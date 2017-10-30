Shikhar Dhawan posts lovely message for wife Ayesha on 5th marriage anniversary

The couple tied the knot on October 30 in 2012. (Source: Twitter) The couple tied the knot on October 30 in 2012. (Source: Twitter)

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his fifth marriage anniversary and posted a message for wife Ayesha on social media. He also posted a picture of himself with his wife on his official Twitter account. He captioned the picture, “Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua, tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u. Wish you a very 5th anniversary.”

This has been a great year for the left-handed batsman as he features in the top-10 list of highest ODI run-getters in 2017. Dhawan has played 19 ODIs this year and has scored 792 runs with an impressive average of 44, with strike rate being 100.38.

Dhawan played an important role in the second ODI against New Zealand, as he scored a solid 68-run knock helping Team India to level the three-match series 1-1. Although, the 31-year-old batsman didn’t feature in the last three ODIs against Australia due to his wife’s surgery.

Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua,tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u.Wish you a very 5th aniversary.href=”http://t.co/zsVVANMpYo”>pic.twitter.com/zsVVANMpYo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 30 October 2017

He also posted a message on his Instagram account about his wife’s successful surgery. He wrote,”By the grace of god my wife @aesha.dhawan5 operation went really good. Her recovery going good too..Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.#Wahe Guru ji #Jai Mata Di.”

