Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Virat Kohli in BCCI gross revenue share

Virat Kohli’s share of the tax-free spoils from the gross revenue of BCCI is slightly lower than Shikhar Dhawan’s. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli’s share of the tax-free spoils from the gross revenue of BCCI is slightly lower than Shikhar Dhawan’s. (Source: AP)

According to information by the The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) website, Shikhar Dhawan has overtaken skipper Virat Kohli in share of gross revenue from international games in 2015-16. Kohli, who is the highest earner from the cricket team in endorsement deals, took home less from 2015-16 gross revenue than teammate Dhawan. The captain pocketed Rs 83.07 lakh while opener Dhawan took home 87.76 lakh.

Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 81.06 lakh), Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma (Rs 73.02 lakh each) follow as the top five gross revenue earners. Ashwin and Rohit Sharma jointly stand on the third position with the same amount.

The lowest earner in the Indian team is Varun Aaron who took Rs 32.15 lakh. The players have received the match fees of series hosted by India against New Zealand, England as well as Australia. They also received cash rewards by BCCI after Anil Kumble’s team got top ICC Test ranking. Ashish Nehra was given Rs 1.52 crore as injury compensation for IPL 2016.

Diana Edulji, Anjum Chopra, Neetu David, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sudha Shah from the women national team received Rs 30 lakh each by the BCCI as one-time benefit.

Kohli became the only Indian on Thursday to feature among the world’s 100 highest paid athletes in the latest Forbes list. 28-year-old Kohli has been ranked 89th with a total pay of USD 22 million that includes USD 3 million from salary and winnings and another USD 19 million from endorsements.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd