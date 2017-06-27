Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni families together on the way to Antigua for 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan posted the picture on his Instagram account. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan posted the picture on his Instagram account. (Source: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni know how to balance work and family life. As the two cricketers are on national duty in the West Indies for a five-match ODI series, they brought their wives and kids along to not miss out on crucial time with family.

After India won the second ODI, taking a 1-0 lead, the team is off to Antigua from Trinidad for the third ODI set to take place on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan, who loves playing with his son, posted a fun-filled picture of the two families with the caption, “Off to Antigua..love to see kids smiling and playing in d morning, brings smile on everyones face.”

Dhawan’s son Zoravar seemed to be having a crazy time as he found a buddy to play with in Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Others seen in the picture are Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhoni and Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

Earlier, Sakshi had shared an adorable picture with Zoravar and Dwayne Bravo’s son as the certain members of the Indian team were invited to a team dinner by out-of-favour former-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo.

India batted well in their first match with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane smashing a 132-run opening partnership. But the efforts were left abandoned due to rain.

The second match was also dominated by the visitors as India thrashed the hosts by 105 runs at Port of Spain, registering their biggest win on away soil.

