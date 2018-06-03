Shikhar Dhawan explains his trademark Kabaddi-style celebration

Shikhar Dhawan reveals reason behind trademark Kabaddi-style celebration. (AP Photo) Shikhar Dhawan reveals reason behind trademark Kabaddi-style celebration. (AP Photo)

Known for his Kabaddi-style celebration, India’s left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed the inspiration behind the trademark celebration and why his fans love it.

Featuring in Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapoor, Dhawan said that he is a big fan of the sport kabaddi and started the Kabaddi-style celebration in Australia after taking the catch to dismiss Shane Watson. Dhawan, who is often called ‘Gabbar’ by his fans, said, “I started the Kabaddi-style celebration first in Australia when I took a catch to dismiss Shane Watson. I enjoy watching Kabaddi. It is very entertaining for me.”

“I do this with all my heart and that’s why maybe people also like it. Whenever I stand at the boundary, fans see me and re-enact my kabaddi-style celebration.”

It was when Dhawan got axed from the playing squad that he realised his life does not revolve around cricket. “If I’m destined to play for the national team then the opportunity will come my way. It is an eye-opener when you get dropped from the team. When I was benched I realised that my life does not revolve only around cricket, I have different aspects as well. Family is the most important aspect to my life. I don’t think much. My main goal in my life is to remain happy and it is very important for me to stay like that.”

In the recently-concluded IPL season, Dhawan finished as the second highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up, just behind captain Kane Williamson, who received the Orange Cap award.

Dhawan will now fight for a spot in India’s opening line-up against KL Rahul and Murali Vijay as India prepare to host historic one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on June 14.

