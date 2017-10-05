Shikhar Dhawan credits bench strength for India’s success

Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in August this year against Sri Lanka. (Source: File) Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in August this year against Sri Lanka. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli-led India team recently climbed to top spot in ODI rankings too after dominating the Tests and opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed the reason behind the team’s success. Dhawan in an exclusive chat with NDTV said that the Indian team comprises of the players who are pretty mature and added that they also have a bunch of confident youngsters.

“The reason we are No.1 is because we have got good matured players in the side and the youngsters also are very confident. I believe sharing the dressing room with established players in the IPL has helped them gain confidence,” Dhawan said.

Talking about the bench strength, the left-handed batsman insisted that the side has a healthy competition and all the players want to perform well in order to sustain their spot in the squad.

“The bench strength is also the reason that the Indian team is so good now. We have a very healthy competition in the side. Every player knows if he doesn’t perform there is other batsman who is as good as him, so that’s a very good sign and that keeps everyone on their toes. And I think our domestic structure is so good that we are producing such good players,” the 31-year-old added.

Shikhar was dropped from the side last year due to his bad form and the left-hander said that he was disappointed but insisted that he worked hard to get his form back and also on his fitness.

“It was a hard time for me because I was giving my best but things were not going my way. When I was dropped from the Test and T20 team, of course I felt bad but I knew that I hadn’t performed that well that’s why I got dropped,” he said.

“But, I kept my process going. I increased my training and skill work and made myself more fit. During that time also, I wanted to be happy and enjoyed playing Ranji Trophy for Delhi. By the grace of God, things fell back in place again and I got a call for the Champions Trophy after some good domestic performances in Deodhar trophy and the Indian Premier League,” he said.

