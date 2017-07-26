Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara score centuries as India end Day 1 at 399/3

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a 253-run stand for the second wicket. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a 253-run stand for the second wicket. (Source: AP)

When they got together, India were 27 for the loss of one wicket. Sri Lanka had their tail up by taking early wicket of Abhinav Mukund and one more wicket would have given them the upper hand in the first hour of the first day. But, Shikhar Dhawan and Chesteshwar Pujara dashed all their hopes and ensured that India dominated the first day’s play of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

India made their second highest score on day one of a Test as they went to stumps at 400 for the loss of three wickets. This is only the second time they have scored 400 runs on the first day of a Test match. The first instance was also against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009.

The credit for the big score goes to a 253-run stand between Dhawan and Pujara, who both scored centuries and punished the Sri Lankan bowlers in contrasting manners. While Dhawan fell short of his maiden double ton by 10 runs, Pujara remained unbeaten on 145 at close of play.

If his hundred was a pain for Sri Lanka, his brutality after that was a punishment. Dhawan seemed unstoppable on Wednesday, scoring runs at a strike rate of more than after he got his ton. Even before that, he had a strike rate of mid-70s, thanks to to his quick singles and odd boundary.

The Indian opener made a mockery of the Sri Lankan bowlers, scoring boundaries all around the park. He played the sweep shot to great effect, he drove with elegance and made some quick runs. With that brutal innings, Dhawan brought up his 5th century in Test cricket off just 114 balls. Though there was no sixes in his innings, Dhawan was stunning at the pace at which he scored his runs.

At one stage, the Sri Lanka had a one-day style fielding setting for him with only four fielders in thirty-yard circle while others were on the ropes to stop the boundaries. But, somehow, he continued to find the gaps and score runs with ease.

When India went to Lunch, Dhawan, who scored most of his runs through the leg-side, straight down the pitch or behind square, was on 64 and Pujara batting on 37*. Between Lunch and Tea, Dhawan scored 126 runs which is the second highest amount of runs an Indian has scored in a single session of a Test match. Virender Sehwag has 133 in the final session of a Test against Sri Lanka 2009-10.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd