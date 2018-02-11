Shikhar Dhawan century in 100th ODI: One for the record books

Shikhar Dhawan along with Virat Kohli added 158 for the second wicket at the Wanderers on Saturday. (AP Photo) Shikhar Dhawan along with Virat Kohli added 158 for the second wicket at the Wanderers on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian to hit a century in his 100th One-day International, an innings which once again reminded everyone why the opener is a different batsman when he changes from white flannels to colour clothing.

The left-hander scored 109 off 105 balls including 10 fours and two sixes. He became the ninth overall, to reach the milestone. After being overshadowed by Virat Kohli in the previous two matches, the opener excelled on Saturday, as his skipper failed to reach three figures for a change. For once, Kohli mistimed a drive off Chris Morris and gave a catch to David Miller at cover. He departed for 75 – modest success by his present, imperious, standards. But the first two hours of India’s batting at Wanderers today belonged to Dhawan.

Side boundaries are small at the Wanderers, with one side just 58 metres long. Like most left-handers, Dhawan, too, favours the off-side. But today he adjusted, scoring 38 runs in front of square and 33 behind square. A couple of times he pulled from around the off stump and collected boundaries. Once he charged down the wicket to an Andile Phehlukwayo delivery and flicked it over deep square leg for a six. Picking the length early was the hallmark of Dhawan’s batting today.

It wasn’t silky, far from it. Many a time he flirted with narrow escapes. In the very first over after India chose to bat, Morne Morkel made one sneak through Dhawan’s defence and the ball missed the off stump by centimetres. Another delivery from Morkel three overs later took the inside edge and went past the leg stump for a boundary.

Then, Morris beat Dhawan twice in as many deliveries. A loud leg before appeal from Phehlukwayo had been turned down because the ball apparently pitched outside the leg stump. Dhawan reached his half-century in the same over, off 53 balls, attesting to the fact that he was unperturbed by the near misses. He had embraced the hard grind.

The Wanderers had laid out a ‘poor’ pitch for the third Test. The surface for the fourth ODI was hard with decent grass covering. A couple of deliveries rose awkwardly off a length but overall the pitch played true. Kohli was having another walk in the park. He makes batting look easy these days, at times walking towards the fast bowlers to meet the ball early and pick the gaps.

Dhawan doesn’t have Kohli’s range and putting a price on his wicket is the biggest change that has happened to his batting since his return to the fold in the Champions Trophy last year.

KL Rahul’s injury before the ICC event gave him an opportunity, which the 32-year-old grabbed with both hands. Over the past eight-odd months, Dhawan has scored 1,219 runs at 58.04 in 24 ODIs including four hundred. He came to Johannesburg on the heels of back-to-back half-centuries and today’s effort took his tour tally to 271 runs in four matches.

Dhawan made a roaring comeback to Test cricket as well, in Sri Lanka last year. But as Sunil Gavaskar observed, the opener seems to be just one failure away from getting the axe in the longest format. But he is a different beast in limited-overs cricket. With Rohit Sharma a walking wicket in this series – he got out for five today; 40 runs in four matches – Dhawan has raised his game sufficiently to ensure that top-order balance isn’t affected. His partnerships with Kohli in the last three ODIs read: unbroken 93, 140 and 158.

Thirty-fifth over into India’s innings, lightning forced a 52-minute stoppage. India were 205/2 after 35 overs. They finished on 289/7 after 50. The last 10 overs yielded only 59 runs for the loss of three wickets. The mini collapse started with Dhawan’s dismissal after resumption – a full delivery from Morkel was driven straight to AB de Villiers at mid-off. Ajinkya Rahane gave an impression that he was trying to prove a point; his utility in this format to be precise. An over-aggressive mindset brought about his downfall as he pulled a short ball from Lungi Ngidi – his maiden ODI scalp – straight to Kagiso Rabada at deep square leg. Rahane tried to clear the deep field rather than rolling his wrist and playing it for a single. Run-rate was never a problem, staying at the crease and holding one end at that stage was important.

Rahane made a bright start at Durban but he now has two consecutive low scores. No. 4 is an unsettled batting position in the Indian team and this series has presented Rahane with an opportunity to cement his place. Shreyas Iyer, in for the injured Kedar Jadhav and preferred over Manish Pandey, played like he was served with a hit-or-bust order.

It’s one thing to attempt too many shots against Sri Lanka on home patch. But South Africa in their lair is a tougher proposition. A good review gave him a second chance while he was batting on 13. But the Mumbai youngster failed to learn from his mistakes, eventually holing out to Morris at long-on off Ngidi.

Hardik Pandya perished to an Aiden Markram stunner at extra cover. MS Dhoni didn’t get enough strike towards the end. Still he hit a couple of fours in the final over to take the score past 280.

