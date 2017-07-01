Shikhar Dhawan posts image of victorious team bus after India’s win over West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan, for a change, did not make a valuable contribution to the Indian scorecard in the third ODI. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan, for a change, did not make a valuable contribution to the Indian scorecard in the third ODI. (Source: Instagram)

India registered their second win against the West Indies in the five-match ODI series after thrashing the hosts by 93 runs in the third ODI in Antigua on Friday. Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni were the star performers of the match, with their blistering 72 and 78-run knocks, putting a decent total on the board.

The in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan seemed completely satisfied with India’s win and took it to social media, celebrating the 2-0 lead over the Caribbeans by posting a selfie with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav on his Instagram account, saying, “Going back hotel after another good win today @imbhuvi @umeshyaadav.”

India had a shaky start with two of their top batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli falling cheaply on 2 and 11 respectively. But with the help of Dhoni’s masterclass who handled the innings to perfection and scored unbeaten 78, India managed to put 251 for the loss of four wickets in their 50 overs.

Going back hotel after another good win today @imbhuvi @umeshyaadav 😊😊🙏🏼 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Requiring 252 on a slow wicket, West Indies did not manage to build a strong partnership at any stage of the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The hosts lost half of their side on 87 which made it almost impossible for them to make a comeback.

Indian bowlers showed their dominance in this series once again and the stand-out performers with the ball being Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each.

India needs to win one more match to clinch the five one-day match series, with the next match to be played on Sunday, July 2.

