Shikhar Dhawan celebrates Friendship Day with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, watch video

India will play their third and final Test of the series on August 12 in Pallekele. (Source: AP) India will play their third and final Test of the series on August 12 in Pallekele. (Source: AP)

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs and sealed the series 2-0 with one match still left to be played. After a comfortable win, India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan decided to celebrate Friendship Day and he did so by posting a small video on his Twitter account which also features captain Virat Kohli and in-form batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Dhawan posted with the caption,”Teda hai par mera hai.. Wish you all a very happy friendship day..Have great fun and full masti😉😉😜😜 @imVkohli @cheteshwar1.”

Earlier in the day, India needed eight wickets to win the match as the hosts were in the process of piling up a challenging second innings total. Starting the day’s play at 209 for the loss of two wickets, the hosts lost two early wickets in the morning session with Malinda Pushpakumara and captain Dinesh Chandimal failing to put a big score on the board.

After Dimuth Karunaratne’s brilliant 141-run innings came to an end and Angelo Mathews’s departure on 36, Lankan innings couldn’t last long and were bundled out for 386 in their second innings.

Teda hai par mera hai.. Wish you all a very happy friendship day.. Have great fun and full masti😉😉😜😜 @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/krqtM3E4t8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 6 August 2017

Ravindra Jadeja set the tone for his team as he scalped five wickets on day four, dismantling Sri Lanka’s batting line-up. Before showing their impressive bowling performance, India piled up a massive total of 622 runs with the help of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s 133 and 132-run knocks respectively. India will play their third and final Test of the series on August 12 in Pallekele.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd