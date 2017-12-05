Shikhar Dhawan celebrates birthday with family, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday with family. Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday with family.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 32 on Tuesday and the left-hander celebrated his special day with family. Dhawan posted a video where he thanked his fans and wrote, “Thankyou everyone for your wishes. It was a really special birthday as I’m with my family. More than that, I did well on the field as well.”

On the field, it was another good day for the dasher as he scored another half-century – a solid 67 – in the second innings of the third and final Test at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/aJYP3INg03 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 5 December 2017

The home side are in a commanding position after handing Sri Lanka a target of 410 runs in New Delhi. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side has already lost the second Test and presently trail the three-match series 1-0. Earlier, India had bundled out Sri Lanka for 373 in first innings to take first innings lead.

The hosts then had a disappointing start in the second essay as they lost Murali Vijay for 9 and then saw Ajinkya Rahane going back to the hut for 10 to get reduced to 29/2. Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara then did the repair job with a steady 77-run stand for the third wicket before Dhananjaya de Silva removed Pujara for 49.

India didn’t really face much difficulties in the innings later as skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued with their good run in the whites and notched up individual half-centuries. After the declaration, India ended the day in a dominating position as they reduced Sri Lanka to 31/3 at stumps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd