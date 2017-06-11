Shikhar Dhawan breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record in ICC tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan scored 78 runs against South Africa. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored 78 runs against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with Champions Trophy when he smashed yet another half-century against South Africa during India’s third Group B match. Dhawan scored 78 during India’s run-chase of 192 runs and became the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments. The left-handed batsman just extracted 16 innings to achieve the feat and break Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record (18 innings).

The left-handed batsman just extracted 16 innings to achieve the feat and break Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record (18 innings). The left-hander now has the scores of 68, 125 and 78 in this on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

In the last edition of Champions Trophy, Dhawan was named the man of the tournament after the left-handed batsman smashed 363 runs in 5 matches at an average of 90.75. His innings included two tons and three half-centuries.

India rode on Shikhar Dhawan’s 78 to go over the line and march their way in the semi-final stage. Earlier, after winning the toss, Virat Kohli asked South Africa to bat first and the Indian bowlers restricted them to a total of 191 runs. Later, Virat Kohli and Dhawan put on a stand of 128 runs for the second wicket before Dhawan was sent back in the hut by Imran Tahir while trying to slog him over long on region. The left-hander only managed to top-edge it to give a catch to Faf du Plessis who took a good catch long-off.

India had earlier, lost the match against Sri Lanka where Dhawan smashed a hundred while won the contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game. The Men in Blue went into the tournament as defending champions after they won the 2013 edition of Champions Trophy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd