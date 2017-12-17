Shikhar Dhawan becomes second fastest Indian batsman to reach 4000 ODI runs

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fine hundred in the third ODI at Vizag. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored a fine hundred in the third ODI at Vizag. (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan became the second fastest Indian batsman to reach 4000 ODI runs (95 innings) during the third and final ODI at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The fastest Indian to reach the landmark is Virat Kohli (93 innings). Among international batsmen, South Africa’s Hashim Amla (81 innings) holds the record for the fastest to reach the milestone. Some of the other names who feature on this elusive list are Joe Root, Viv Richards, David Warner.

Dhawan reached the milestone in the 26th over with a single of Gunaratne. Prior to that, he looked in fine form as he notched up his 24th ODI fifty. After failing in the first ODI Dhawan made amends to bat amicably. He was the anchor in the final ODI as India were chasing a tricky 216 to seal the series. While he did begin cautiously, Dhawan slowly got into his groove as the Indian innings progressed.

The departure of skipper Rohit Sharma early on did ring a few alarm bells but the duo of Dhawan and Iyer steadied the ship. Together they forged a fine partnership of 134 which put India in a strong position. With more than 16 overs to spare India romped home comfortably to an eight-wicket win as Dhawan remained unbeaten on 100.

After the match, Dhawan revealed that he is in the form of his life and wants to continue with his good work. “I feel that I’m batting my best and I know my game very well know and that’s why my consistency has gone up. Technique, on the guard – where to stand and where not to – I’m an experienced player and I know how to handle the situation and as I mentioned those three are working well for me,” said Dhawan.

