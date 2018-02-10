Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian to score century in 100th ODI

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 13th ODI century for India. (AP Photo) Shikhar Dhawan scored his 13th ODI century for India. (AP Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian to score a century in his 100th ODI when he completed his 13th century in the fourth ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday. Overall, Dhawan is the ninth batsman to achieve this feat. The Indian opener reached his century off 99 deliveries.

After missing a chance to score a century three times in this series, Dhawan finally got his century. In the first three ODIs of the six-match series against South Africa, the Indian opener made two half-centuries and one 35. He remained unbeaten in the second game on 51 and was unlucky to get run out for 35 in the first.

In his innings on Saturday, Dhawan hit 10 fours and two sixes and reached his century with a single. After reaching his century, Dhawan celebrated in his usual style by spreading his arms.

Dhawan also became the highest run-scorer for India after 100 ODIs. Only Hashim Amla had more runs than him after 100 ODIs. He also has most 50-plus scores for India than any other batsman.

The opener was batting on 107 when lightning stopped play in Johannesburg. The inclement weather was predicted in the city and while there is no rain, the weather is still not safe to play. India are leading the six-match series 3-0 and a win on Saturday will give them a historic series win in South Africa.

